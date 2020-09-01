Noida (UP), Sep 1 (PTI) BJP's Uttar Pradesh vice-president and Noida MLA Pankaj Singh on Tuesday said he has tested positive for COVID-19.

The 41-year-old politician urged the people who recently came in his contact to get themselves tested for coronavirus.

Also Read | Delhi Records 24% Rise in Dengue, Malaria And Chikungunya Cases in 7 Days.

“On getting the initial symptoms of coronavirus, I got myself tested and the report has come positive. I have got hospitalised on the advice of doctors. I request that all of you, who have come in contact with me in the last a few days, please isolate yourself and get your inquiry done,” Singh tweeted in Hindi.

Singh, son of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, had in March isolated himself as a precautionary measure after it emerged that he was in a room for a press conference with UP Health Minister Jay Pratap Singh, who was in a party with COVID-10 positive singer Kanika Dhillon in Lucknow.

Also Read | JEE 2020 Exams Update: Amid COVID-19 Crisis, 45% Students Absent on Day 1 of Examinations in Gujarat.

Earlier, Uttar Pradesh Minister of State for Minority Welfare Mohsin Raza, Rural Development Minister Rajendra Pratap Singh; Ayush Minister Dharam Singh Saini; Youth Development Minister Upendra Tiwari; Atul Garg, Minister of State for Medical, Health and Family Welfare; and Chaudhary Udaybhan Singh, Minister of State for Khadi and Villages Industries, tested positive for the infection.

UP Industries Minister (Cabinet) Satish Mahana, Health Minister (Cabinet) Jai Pratap Singh, Jal Shakti Minister Mahendra Singh and Law Minister Brajesh Pathak too have tested positive for COVID-19.

Two UP Cabinet ministers -- Kamal Rani Varun and Chetan Chauhan -- have succumbed to COVID-19.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)