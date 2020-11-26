Noida (UP), Nov 26 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar recorded one more fatality linked to COVID-19 that pushed its death toll to 81, even as the district's infection tally surged to 22,111 with 97 new cases being reported on Thursday, official data showed.

Active cases in the district came down to 1,285 from 1,357 the previous day, according to the data released by the Uttar Pradesh Health Department for a 24-hour period.

Also Read | Air India Allows No-Show Waiver, One Free Reschedule to Passengers Unable to Reach Delhi Airport Today Due to Traffic Chaos.

The number of active cases in Gautam Buddh Nagar is the fourth highest in the state.

On the brighter side, 160 more patients got discharged during the period with the overall recoveries reaching 20,745, the fifth highest in the state.

Also Read | Navjot Singh Sidhu Had Boiled Veggies, I Had Missi Roti with Dahi, Says Punjab CM Amarinder Singh.

With the death toll reaching 81, the district now has a mortality rate of 0.36 per cent. The recovery rate has reached 93.82 per cent, the statistics showed.

Meanwhile, the number of active cases in the state rose to 25,422 from 24,876 on Wednesday, while the overall recoveries reached 5,02,353 and the death toll linked to COVID-19 climbed to 7,674 on Thursday, the data showed.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)