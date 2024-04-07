  • Entertainment
    India News | Noida Police Issues Traffic Advisory as Resurfacing Work Starts on Elevated Flyover

    Get latest articles and stories on India at LatestLY. A section of the Elevated Flyover in Noida will be out of bounds for commuters starting Monday in view of road resurfacing work that started on Sunday afternoon, officials said.

    Apr 07, 2024 11:38 PM IST
    India News | Noida Police Issues Traffic Advisory as Resurfacing Work Starts on Elevated Flyover

    Noida, Apr 7 (PTI) A section of the Elevated Flyover in Noida will be out of bounds for commuters starting Monday in view of road resurfacing work that started on Sunday afternoon, officials said.

    The Noida Traffic police has issued an advisory, asking commuters to opt for the diversions put in place to avoid inconvenience.

    The flyover is used by thousands of commuters daily for travelling between Sector 18, Film City, Kalindi Kunj, South Delhi, Faridabad and Ghaziabad, Noida's Sector 61, 62, 63 etc.

    "The general public is informed that the re-surfacing (repair) work on the elevated road from Sector 18 to Sector 61 has been started by the Noida Authority today at around 4 pm. The estimated time to complete the re-surfacing work on the road from Sector 18 to Sector 61 is approximately 45 days," the traffic police said in a statement on Sunday.

    "In the first phase, resurfacing work is to be done on the elevated road from Sector 18 to NTPC. In view of which, traffic movement from Sector 18 to NTPC will be restricted on the elevated road leading from Sector 18 to Sector 61," it stated.

    However, the police said traffic movement from NTPC to Sector 60 will continue as it is.

    The police said due to the re-surfacing work, traffic on the elevated road was diverted on Sunday and there was heavy traffic pressure at the Sector 31-25 Chowk and the Sector 18 underpass.

    "During traffic diversion, emergency vehicles will be allowed to pass safely. Please use alternative routes to avoid inconvenience and in case of traffic inconvenience, people can contact the traffic helpline number 9971009001," the police said.

    (This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

    India News | Noida Police Issues Traffic Advisory as Resurfacing Work Starts on Elevated Flyover

    Noida, Apr 7 (PTI) A section of the Elevated Flyover in Noida will be out of bounds for commuters starting Monday in view of road resurfacing work that started on Sunday afternoon, officials said.

    The Noida Traffic police has issued an advisory, asking commuters to opt for the diversions put in place to avoid inconvenience.

    The flyover is used by thousands of commuters daily for travelling between Sector 18, Film City, Kalindi Kunj, South Delhi, Faridabad and Ghaziabad, Noida's Sector 61, 62, 63 etc.

    "The general public is informed that the re-surfacing (repair) work on the elevated road from Sector 18 to Sector 61 has been started by the Noida Authority today at around 4 pm. The estimated time to complete the re-surfacing work on the road from Sector 18 to Sector 61 is approximately 45 days," the traffic police said in a statement on Sunday.

    "In the first phase, resurfacing work is to be done on the elevated road from Sector 18 to NTPC. In view of which, traffic movement from Sector 18 to NTPC will be restricted on the elevated road leading from Sector 18 to Sector 61," it stated.

    However, the police said traffic movement from NTPC to Sector 60 will continue as it is.

    The police said due to the re-surfacing work, traffic on the elevated road was diverted on Sunday and there was heavy traffic pressure at the Sector 31-25 Chowk and the Sector 18 underpass.

    "During traffic diversion, emergency vehicles will be allowed to pass safely. Please use alternative routes to avoid inconvenience and in case of traffic inconvenience, people can contact the traffic helpline number 9971009001," the police said.

    (This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

