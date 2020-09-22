Noida, Sep 22 (PTI) Five prison inmates who battled COVID-19 donated their plasma in Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar on Tuesday to help patients suffering from the disease, officials said.

These inmates had earlier tested positive for the novel coronavirus. Having fully recovered, they were eligible for the donation, an official of the Luksar jail said.

"Five inmates had volunteered for blood and plasma donation, which was done successfully in the jail today," Jail Superintendent Vipin Mishra said.

The inmates who volunteered for the donation are Nishant, Sushil Singh, Vijay Sharma, Luvkush Singh and Aniket, he said.

The plasma donation was done in the presence of Government Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS) head brigadier (retd) Dr Rakesh Gupta, Gautam Buddh Nagar Police Commissioner Alok Singh and Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Love Kumar, he added.

So far, 73 Luksar prison inmates have tested positive for COVID-19 and 28 of them have recovered, Mishra said.

Technically called "convalescent plasma therapy", the treatment aims at using the immune power gained by a recovered person to treat a sick person, according to a statement by the Ministry of Science and Technology.

The Indian Council for Medical Research, the apex biomedical research body in India, has also approved of the novel treatment for COVID-19.

