Noida (UP), Apr 21 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar on Wednesday recorded four more fatalities linked to COVID-19 pushing the death toll to 118 while the district added 536 new coronavirus cases that took its infection tally to 32,133, official data showed.

The district's active caseload reached 4,009, the 10th highest in the state, from 3,765 the previous day, according to the figures released by the Uttar Pradesh Health Department for a 24-hour period.

During the same period, 288 patients got discharged which took the overall recoveries in the district to 28,006, the fifth highest in the state, it showed.

Gautam Buddh Nagar now has a death toll of 118 with a mortality rate of 0.36 per cent. The recovery rate of patients reached 87.15 per cent.

Meanwhile, the number of active COVID-19 cases in Uttar Pradesh reached 2,42,265 from 2,23,544 on Tuesday while the overall recoveries climbed to 6,89,900 and the death toll to 10,346, the data showed.

