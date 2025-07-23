Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 23 (ANI): Noida unit of Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) busted an illegal embassy running in Ghaziabad and arrested an accused who was runng an illegal West Arctic Embassy by taking a rented house in Kavinagar, calling himself Consul/Ambassador and travelling in vehicles with diplomatic number plates, ADG Law and Order, Uttar Pradesh said.

Additional Director General of Police (ADG) Law and Order, Uttar Pradesh said, "Noida unit of UP STF busted an illegal embassy running in Ghaziabad and arrested Harsh Vardhan Jain, who was running an illegal West Arctic Embassy by taking a rented house in Kavinagar calling himself Consul/Ambassador of countries like West Arctica, Saborga, Poulvia, Lodonia and travels in vehicles with diplomatic number plates."

The ADG further stated that documents of many companies have been recovered.

"Four vehicles with diplomatic number plates. 12 diplomatic passports of micronation countries. Forged documents with the seal of Ministry of External Affairs. Two forged PAN cards. 34 seals of different countries and companies. 2 forged press cards. Rs 44,70,000 in cash. Foreign currency of many countries. Documents of many companies have been recovered," ADG Law and Order further stated.

According to the Police the arrested suspect Harshvardhan Jain used to portray himself as ambassador of nations like West Arctica, Sabroga, Poulvia and Lodonia. Multiple fake stamps, passports, diplomatic registration plates, cash- both foreign and domestic have been recovered in the raid.

SSP STF Sushil Ghule said, "UP STF Noida unit on July 22 in Ghaziabad has arrested an accused running an illegal embassy. His name is Harsh Vardhan Jain. He lives in Kavinagar, Ghaziabad. He used to talk to people calling himself Ambassador of countries like West Arctica, Saborga, Poulvia, Lodonia. Some vehicles have been seized from him on which he has placed some diplomatic number plates which are not approved. He also used morphed photographs with well known dignitaries. He used to make fake promises to provide jobs abroad. Through shell companies he used to run Hawala racket."

"He was also arrested in 2011. A satellite phone was seized at that time. 12 passports have been seized from him," he added. (ANI)

