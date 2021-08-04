New Delhi, Aug 4 (PTI) The Delhi Police has arrested a woman from Noida on charges of human trafficking, officials said on Wednesday.

Komal Verma alias Kavya Verma (36), a resident of Noida Extension, is one of the kingpins of a human trafficking racket. She was arrested on Friday.

Last month, her co-accused Priyanka was arrested in a joint operation by police and the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) for trying to sell a two-day-old child for Rs 3,50,000.

The NCPCR had received information that Verma and her associates were trying to sell a baby. Thereafter, a decoy buyer called her and she sent Priyanka to deliver the baby at Paschim Vihar.

The accused had asked for Rs 3.5 lakh for the child and Rs 25,000 to be paid as advance through UPI. She had said that the remaining amount should be paid at the time of delivery.

When Priyanka arrived at the spot carrying the baby girl, she was apprehended and a case was registered at Paschim Vihar West police station.

Priyana told the police that she, along with Verma, is in the trade of providing new born babies for adoption on commission basis.

Efforts are underway to identify other members of the gang, the police said, adding that Verma's husband is in jail in a case of murder.

