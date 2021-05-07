Noida/Ghaziabad, May 7 (PTI) Ghaziabad's COVID-19 death toll reached 309 with six new fatalities, while 12 more people died in Gautam Buddh Nagar, pushing its toll to 296, official data showed on Friday.

The two districts adjoining Delhi in western Uttar Pradesh now have a cumulative death toll of 605, according to data released by the state's Health Department for a 24-hour period.

In terms of new cases, Gautam Buddh Nagar recorded 1,288 fresh infections during the period as its tally mounted to 51,767. Its count of active cases reached 8,695, the data showed.

Ghaziabad, in the meantime, logged 686 new cases that pushed its case tally to 46,711 and the number of active cases to 6,707, it showed.

On the brighter side, 1,105 patients in Gautam Buddh Nagar and 887 in Ghaziabad were discharged after treatment during the period, while the overall count of recoveries in the districts reached 42,776 and 39,695, respectively.

Gautam Buddh Nagar's mortality rate stands at 0.57 per cent and recovery rate at 82.63 per cent, while these figures for Ghaziabad were recorded at 0.66 per cent and 84.97 per cent, respectively, according to the statistics.

Meanwhile, the number of active COVID-19 cases in UP reached 2,54,118 from 2,59,844 on Thursday as the overall recoveries climbed to 11,84,688 and the death toll surged to 14,873 on Friday, the data showed.

