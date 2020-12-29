Noida (UP), Dec 29 (PTI) The death toll due to COVID-19 mounted to 90 in Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar's with one more fatality on Tuesday, while 24 new cases pushed the district's inflection tally to 24,869, official data showed.

The number of active cases in the district came down to 426 from 462 the previous day as the recovery rate reached almost 98 per cent, according to the data released by the Uttar Pradesh health department for a 24-hour period.

The number of active cases in Gautam Buddh Nagar is the sixth highest in the state, while 25 districts have a higher death toll than the district.

Fifty-nine COVID-19 patients got discharged during the period, pushing the total number of recoveries to 24,353, the fifth highest in the state.

Gautam Buddh Nagar now has a death toll of 90 and a mortality rate of 0.36 per cent. The recovery rate of COVID-19 patients is 97.92 per cent, the statistics showed.

Meanwhile, the number of active COVID-19 cases in Uttar Pradesh came down to 14,344 from 14,710 on Monday, while the total number of recoveries reached 5,61,257 and the death toll climbed to 8,340, the data showed.

