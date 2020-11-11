Noida (UP), Nov 11 (PTI) 'Chokhi Haveli', a village-themed cultural centre, in Uttar Pradesh's Noida will be opened for public from Thursday, officials said on Wednesday.

Located within Noida Haat in Sector 33A, Chokhi Haveli is developed in a vast open space and conceptualised to promote and showcase the traditional Indian village heritage and culture, the Noida Authority said.

Noida Authority CEO Ritu Maheshwari on Wednesday inaugurated the centre, which will work as a platform for bringing together traditional cuisine, folk arts, cultural and social activities at the same place.

“NOIDA welcomes you all to the newly designed 'Chaukhi Haveli' at Noida Haat. Enjoy the essence of an urban village with different activities like performaces, delicious food, puppet shows and others. All COVID-19 SoP will be followed (sic),” Maheshwari tweeted.

Authority's General Manager Rajeev Tyagi said Chokhi Haveli will give visitors the real taste and feel of traditional Indian village hospitality.

“It will act as a catalyst to bring the young city dwellers closer to our roots,” Tyagi said.

He said there will be an inaugural introductory price of Rs 450 per adult and Rs 350 per child visiting the centre and the experience would include unlimited food and entertainment options including folk dances and music, magic shows, astrology, puppetry, pottery and tattoo making, and mehndi designing.

“It's a destination for full family recreation at an affordable price for the common man. Chokhi Haveli is expected to play host to various social and cultural events in addition to corporate functions, award ceremonies, family outings, and celebrations for all age groups,” Tyagi added.

He said the centre will remain open from 12 noon to 10 pm. Amid COVID-19 outbreak, all government guidelines like sanitisation, face cover, social distancing, thermal scanning at entry will be ensured at the centre, he added.

