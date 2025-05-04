Srinagar, May 4 (PTI) A nomad woman died on Sunday after she was allegedly assaulted by two men in an inebriated condition in the Nishat area of the city, officials said here.

The woman, whose identity has been withheld, was assaulted by the men as they tried to rape her, the officials said.

They said the nomad woman was saved by passersby and rushed to a hospital, where she was declared dead on arrival.

Police have arrested one of the accused while efforts are on to nab the other one, the officials said.

