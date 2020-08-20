New Delhi [India], Aug 20 (ANI): The government has extended the online nomination process for the Sardar Patel National Unity Award till October 31.

The nominations for the highest civilian award in the field of contribution to the unity and integrity of India are being received online in the Ministry of Home Affairs.

The government has instituted the award in the name of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. The award seeks to recognise notable and inspiring contributions to promote the cause of national unity and integrity and to reinforce the value of a strong and united India. (ANI)

