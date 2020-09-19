Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 19 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Police on Friday issued a non-bailable warrant against gangster Mukhtar Ansari's wife Afsa Ansari and her brothers Sharjeel Raza and Anwar Shahzad for allegedly occupying a sealed property illegally.

"In continuation of the actions taken against criminals and Mafia, the gangster act has been filed against Mukhtar Ansari's wife Afsa Ansari and her brothers Sharjeel Raza and Anwar Shahzad for allegedly grabbing confiscated land," the police said in a statement.

Also Read | WhatsApp User Receives Message Seeking 9-Digit Code ‘Sent Via SMS By Mistake’, Mumbai Police Say ‘Don’t Entertain Such Messages’.

"In this connection, a case was filed at the Gazipur Police station and chargesheets were filed against the three," it added.

A separate chargesheet was also filed against Raza and Shahzad for allegedly preparing fake documents to purchase a liquor shop. (ANI)

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath Announces to Set Up India's Biggest Film City in Noida.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)