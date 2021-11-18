Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 18 (PTI): Long non-coding ribonucleic acids (LncRNAs), which are understudied in cancer research, have great therapeutic potential, said prof MRS Rao, veteran scientist and former president, Jawaharlal Nehru Centre for Advanced Scientific Research (JNCASR), here on Thursday.

Answering questions from students after delivering the 26th Foundation Day lecture of the Rajiv Gandhi Centre for Biotechnology (RGCB), prof Rao, a Padma awardee, said clinical trials are currently on for several LncRNA molecules that have a significant impact on cancer treatment in the future.

A non-coding RNA (ncRNA) is an RNA molecule that is classified into long and short based on their size.

Prof Rao delivered the lecture on the topic "Long non-coding RNAs in cellular differentiation and cancer - A story of LncRNA mRHL: Discovery to Function."

The foundation stone for RGCB was laid on November 18, 1995, and the institute is currently celebrating 25 years of existence.

Prof Chandrabhas Narayana, director, RGCB, who delivered the welcome address, distributed awards for teachers and meritorious students.

Dr K R Mahendran, scientist, won the Best Teacher Award based on an appraisal by students.

Pallavi Chinnu Varghese and Meera V shared this year's student merit award, a RGCB press release said.

