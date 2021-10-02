Kavaratti, Oct 2 (PTI) Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday said that no one in the world can dare to question or doubt the patriotism of the Muslim populace in Lakshadweep or even the other inhabitants of the islands as they have thwarted attempts of anti-India forces to brew trouble or instigate the people there against the country.

"No one on Earth can dare to doubt the patriotism of the Muslim people in Lakshadweep. No one can put a question mark on the patriotism of the people of Lakshadweep," Singh said during his speech on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

He was addressing the people after unveiling a statue of Gandhi.

