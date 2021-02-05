New Delhi, Feb 5 (PTI) North Delhi Mayor Jai Prakash on Friday claimed that the Delhi government owed Rs 745 crore to the area's civic body and alleged that the ruling AAP was "spreading confusion" about rehearse of funds.

The mayor of the BJP-led North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) also claimed that Rs 938 crore earlier to be given to the three civic bodies, as announced by Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, "has not been received" by any of the civic bodies.

The Aam Aadmi Party has rejected the charge.

"The Delhi government has just released the third quarter funds to NDMC, which is our constitutional right. But, it still owes Rs 745 crore to the NDMC. So, Rs 745 crore and Rs 938 crore announced previously, a total of Rs 1,683 crore is still pending with the Delhi government," Prakash claimed at a press conference here.

Standing Committee Chairman Chaill Bihari Goswami, Leader of House Yogesh Verma and Deputy Chairman Standing Committee Vijender Yadav were also present at the press conference.

Mayor Prakash charged that the AAP is now known an "Allegation Aadmi Party" which is engaged in "spreading confusion by making new allegations every day".

"The Delhi government in its budget had made a provision of giving Rs 2,090 crore to the municipal corporation of Delhi, and on January 14, Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia and Health Minister Satyendar Jain had announced in a press conference that Rs 938 cro was being released to the corporation for the salaries of employees," he said.

"Out of which the North Delhi Municipal Corporation has not received even a single penny," he alleged.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)