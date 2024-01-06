New Delhi [India], January 6 (ANI): Advocate Amit Prasad has withdrawn his resignation as Delhi Police's Special Public Prosecutor (SPP).

Amit Prasad withdrew his resignation from the post on Friday and said that he reconsidered his decision to withdraw his resignation due to repeated requests from the authorities concerned.

Also Read | Delhi School Winter Holiday: Winter Vacation in Schools Extended Till January 10 Due to Cold Weather Conditions.

Last month, he resigned from his post due to a conflict between his private practice and the Delhi riots.

He had sent his resignation to the LG on December 15, 2023.

Also Read | Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BJP Morchas Hold Discussion on Public Outreach and Strategy for General Polls.

Amit Prasad said that the issue has been addressed and two new advocates, Ashish Datta and Anirudh Mishra, have been added to the team of SPPs for the Delhi riots.

He will once again represent Delhi police in the North East Delhi Riots 2020 cases, including the Larger Conspiracy of Delhi Riots case.

In this case, Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam, Tahir Hussain and others are arrayed as accused. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)