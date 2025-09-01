Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], September 1 (ANI): Gujarat is contributing to India's pharmaceutical sector's growth, anchored by supportive government initiatives and investment opportunities. It is home to global companies such as Sun Pharma, Zydus Cadila, Intas Pharmaceuticals, Amneal Pharmaceuticals, and many more.

The North Gujarat region contributes 12% in the state's manufacturing output of pharmaceuticals. Mehsana presents significant opportunities in the manufacturing of bulk drugs, APIs, intermediates, and formulations, supported by established companies like Torrent Pharma. Its USFDA-approved plant, located at Indrad (Kadi, Mehsana), manufactures both API and formulations with an annual capacity of 30 million vials. The Plant also hosts a dedicated facility for the global insulin manufacturer, Novo Nordisk, making Torrent the only Indian contract manufacturer of insulin for Novo Nordisk.

Also Read | Maratha Quota Protest: Will Follow Bombay High Court Order, Cannot Say Law and Order Collapsed, Says Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis.

Patan complements with a robust base of pharma MSMEs specialising in injectables and formulations. The district is also witnessing promising growth in the MedTech sector, driven by enterprises into the manufacturing of vascular interventional devices and essential medical equipment such as hospital trolleys, stretchers, etc.

North Gujarat is emerging as a region with advanced educational infrastructure. It is home to institutions like GMERS (Gujarat Medical Education and Research Society) Medical Colleges in Mehsana, Patan and Sabarkantha districts, Hemchandracharya North Gujarat University (Patan), Gokul Global University (Siddhpur), S. K. Patel College of Pharmaceutical Education and Research, Ganpat University (Kherva, Mehsana), Banas Medical College and Research Institute (Palanpur), Siddhpur Dental College & Hospital and Arrdekta Homoeopathic Medical College & Hospital (Khedbrahma).

Also Read | Kannada Actress Radhika Questioned by Lokayukta on INR 2.5 Crore Loan to Minister for Housing and Waqf Zameer Ahmad Khan.

Additionally, government and private sector healthcare facilities offer comprehensive and skilled medical services, contributing significantly to the region's healthcare ecosystem. The region also has a well-integrated network of health care centres - 318 PHCs and 75 Community Health Centres (CHCs).

With a thriving ecosystem, strategic geographic advantage, and robust collaboration between government, industry, and academia, the upcoming Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference (VGRC) is poised to play a pivotal role in shaping the future trajectory and growth of the pharmaceutical sector in the country. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)