New Delhi, Jul 8 (PTI) Large swathes of north India received light to moderate rainfall on Wednesday, with the weather department issuing a landslide warning for parts of Himachal Pradesh, while Mumbaikars woke up to a sunny morning after almost a week of rains.

In the national capital, sporadic rains and cloudy weather kept the mercury in check.

Also Read | Maharashtra May Consider Reopening Restaurants & Gyms Soon if Social Distancing Norms Are Strictly Followed, Says State Health Minister Rajesh Tope.

The Safdarjung Observatory, which provides representative figures for the city, recorded a high of 36 degrees Celsius, a notch below normal.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said light to moderate rains over the next two days and light rains thereafter till Sunday are likely in Delhi.

Also Read | Kulbhushan Jadhav Case: MEA Accuses Pakistan of Not Implementing ICJ Judgment in 'Letter & Spirit', Says 'India Will Do Its Utmost to Protect Him'.

Since June 1, when the monsoon season started, the city has gauged 70.5 mm rainfall against the normal of 98.5 mm -- a deficiency of 28 per cent.

The Meteorological Centre in Shimla issued a landslide warning for some parts of Himachal Pradesh following rains in most parts of the state.

There is a possibility of landslides in Shimla, Solan and adjoining areas, MeT Centre Director Manmohan Singh said.

From 5:30 PM on Tuesday to 8:30 PM on Wednesday, Solan received the maximum rainfall in the state at 82 mm, followed by 54.3 mm in Jubbar Hatti, 48 mm in Dalhousie and 40.7 mm in Nahan.

Shimla recorded 22 mm rainfall during this period, Mashobra 16.8 mm, Chamba 16 mm, Mandi 15.1 mm, Kufri 14 mm, Una 10.4, Keylong 10 mm, Bilaspur 8.5 mm, Manali 5 mm, Dharamshala 2.2 mm, Palampur 2 mm and Kangra 1 mm.

The MeT Centre has predicted rains in the state till July 13.

Light to moderate rains also occurred at many places over eastern Uttar Pradesh and at a few places over the western part of the state, according to the MeT Department.

Heavy to very heavy rain and thunderstorms occurred at isolated places over the state, the weather department said.

It said heavy to very heavy rain at isolated places over eastern Uttar Pradesh and heavy rain at isolated places over the western part of the state is very likely to occur on Thursday.

Rain and thundershowers are very likely at most places in eastern Uttar Pradesh and at many places over the western part of the state on Friday and Saturday, it added.

In Mumbai, residents woke up to a bright morning as the sun shone over the city skies after almost a week of heavy rains.

Mumbai, neighbouring Thane and other districts in the coastal Konkan region of Maharashtra were lashed by heavy rains over the past few days, leading to waterlogging in low-lying areas.

The intensity of rainfall in Mumbai and Thane reduced on Tuesday.

The Santacruz observatory in suburban Mumbai recorded 58.3 mm rainfall, while the Colaba weather station in south Mumbai recorded 58 mm rainfall during the 24-hour period ending at 8.30 am on Wednesday, according to the IMD.

The Ratnagiri observatory recorded 144.1 mm rainfall, while the Harnai weather bureau recorded 75.2 mm rainfall during the same period.

In Rajasthan, there was scattered rainfall in several areas, while isolated places received heavy rains, the MeT department said.

At 74 mm, state capital Jaipur received the maximum rainfall during the 24-hour period till Wednesday morning. Uchain (Bharatpur), Roopwas (Bharatpur), and Bhinder (Udaipur) recorded 54 mm, 49 mm and 45 mm rain, respectively, during this period.

Pilalkhunt (Pratapnagar) and Gogunda (Udaipur) recorded 29 mm rain each.

Several other places in the state recorded 29 mm to 15 mm rain.

According to the weatherman, light to moderate rain would occur in many parts of the state over the next 48 hours.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)