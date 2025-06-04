New Delhi, June 4: A total of 113 stranded tourists, including 30 people airlifted by helicopter, were rescued by the Army from North Sikkim after a massive landslide cut off access to the remote Lachen village, the Ministry of Defence (MoD) said in its official statement. The Army is leading search and rescue operations in the area, battling extreme weather and dangerous terrain to reach affected residents and visitors.

In a post on X, MoD said," In the wake of a devastating landslide in North Sikkim, the #IndianArmy is leading relentless search and rescue operations under extreme weather and hazardous terrain. Lachen village, completely cut off, has been reached on foot, with 113 stranded tourists, 30 of them, including foreign nationals, airlifted on 3 June." Sikkim Landslide: 3 Dead, 6 Security Personnel Missing as Landslide Triggered by Heavy Rains Hit Military Camp at Chhaten, Search Operations Underway.

North Sikkim Landslides

Incessant rains across Mizoram, Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim and Eastern Bhutan have triggered landslides, road blockages, and communication blackouts.

The Army teams, equipped with specialised tools, are working on unstable and high-altitude ground conditions to find the six missing persons. "Search efforts continue for six missing individuals", the MoD said, while adding, "Despite unstable ground and high-altitude challenges, specialised teams and equipment are on the ground. The Army stands resolute: every life matters, and every effort continues. #IndianArmy #SikkimLandslide."

Earlier, the MoD said, "Incessant rains across Mizoram, Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim, and Eastern Bhutan have triggered landslides, road blockages, and communication blackouts. BRO India has responded with unmatched urgency--clearing debris in Mizoram, restoring access in Sikkim, keeping the Koloriang-Lee-Sarli-Huri lifeline operational in Arunachal's Kurung Kumey, and swiftly reopening the Darranga-Trashigang Highway in Bhutan after a massive landslide on 30 May." Sikkim Rains: Teesta River Water Level Rises Amid Heavy Rainfall, IMD Issues Red Alert for Mangan District (Watch Videos).

"Working around the clock in hostile terrain, BRO ensures connectivity, relief, and critical support. A testament to resilience and India's enduring regional partnership," the MoD added. The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) swiftly and determinedly responded to regional landslides, road blockages, and communication disruptions.

Similarly, the Directorate of Public Relations, Ministry of Defence, and BRO teams have worked relentlessly in treacherous terrain to restore critical connectivity. Meanwhile, the government of Mizoram has issued an advisory asking dignitaries and officials to postpone their visits to the state due to severe weather conditions.

The advisory comes after several days of heavy rainfall that have triggered landslides, mudslides, flash floods, and rockfalls in many parts of the state.

