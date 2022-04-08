New Delhi [India], April 7 (ANI): A Delhi Court on Thursday allowed the plea moved by the Delhi Police for obtaining the voice sample of Sharjeel Imam, an accused in the northeast Delhi violence case.

Delhi Police wants to compare Sharjeel Imam's voice with the voice of videos of instigating speech allegedly given by him at Asansol and Bihar. The court also deferred the order on the bail plea of Sharjeel for Friday.

Additional Sessions Judge Amitabh Rawat on Thursday allowed the application moved by the Prosecution for permission to obtain a voice sample of Sharjeel Imam.

The court directed that the police shall coordinate with CFSL, CBI, New Delhi and fix a time and date for obtaining voice samples of the accused and inform the Court about the same so that production warrants of the accused can be issued for the said purpose.

The Court also directed that the concerned Jail Superintendent shall ensure the production of the accused on the time and date informed by the investigating officer as well as inaccordance with the production warrants issued by this Court for the purposes of obtaining voice samples of the accused at CFSL.

The court also directed that the Jail Superintendent as also the Director, CFSL, CBI, shall ensure due compliance of COVID protocol while ensuring the completion of the process of voice sample.The Director CFSL shall get prepared a proposed transcript of the text to be read by the accusedunder his supervision or through a voice sample expert available at the CFSL or as he deems fit on the basis of the material supplied by the investigating officer of the present case for the purposes of investigation and obtaining voice samples keeping in view the guidelines laid down by the Supreme Court of India in the case of Sudhir Chaudhary (supra), court directed.

The Court said the Director CFSL/investigating officer shall file a copy of the proposed transcript once it is prepared by the Director CFSL or under his supervision in a sealed envelope before this Court.

It was submitted by the investigating officer that accused Sharjeel Imam gave instigating speeches in Asansol, West Bengal and Chakand, Gaya, Bihar on January 22-23, 2020. His speeches uploaded on YouTube and Facebook were downloaded and seized in the presentcase.

He also submitted that the voice sample of accused Sharjeel Imam is required forcomparing his voice with the voice in the video/audio clips downloaded during the investigation.The counsels for the accused submitted that they have no objection to the said application. (ANI)

