New Delhi [India], August 30 (ANI): Congress leaders Sonia and Rahul Gandhi have opposed a plea seeking the registration of an FIR against them in connection with the alleged hate speech during the anti-CAA-NRC protest.

The plea had sought a direction for lodging of FIR for alleged hate speech. The bench of justices Siddharth Mridul and Amit Sharma has adjourned the matter for September 27 for further hearing.

The affidavits filed on behalf of these two leaders denied the allegations of igniting communal violence in northeast Delhi in February 2020. It has been stated that the petitioner had not taken into account the speeches made by the leaders of the ruling party. They have been selectively targeted by the petitioner.

The affidavits filed on behalf of Congress leaders also stated that their speeches have not been taken in entirety. It is said that in no way do they promote enmity between any group on the basis of religion, race, place of birth and language etc. It has been stated that the speeches made by the members of the ruling party have been left out. It shows the coloured nature of the exercise.

This affidavit has been filed in the petition moved by an organisation Lawyers Voice seeking direction for registration of FIR against Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, and other leaders of other parties too.

The affidavit filed in the high court on August 1 stated that on the perusal of the speeches, no case warranting registration of FIR is made out against the respondents. The affidavit has also said there is no need for direction for the constitution of SIT against Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi. It has also been stated no case for registration of FIR is made out in the matter. No interference by the court is not required in the matter.

It has been stated that only non-conformist, independent and opposition leaders are roped in by the petitioner.

Earlier the bench had issued notice on the impleadment application moved by the petitioners who sought registration of FIRs against several politicians for their alleged hate speeches.

The Division Bench had earlier issued notices to Congress Leaders Sonia Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Rahul Gandhi and BJP leaders Anurag Thakur, Pravesh Sahib Verma, Kapil Mishra and others.

The bench had sought the response of all politicians, activists and others on the application who wish to implead them as a party in the case. The court also issued notice to AAP's Manish Sisodia, Amanatullah Khan, AIMIM's Akbaruddin Owaisi, Waris Pathan and activist Harsh Mander including others in the matters. (ANI)

