Guwahati, Jul 30 (PTI) The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has started a survey for the setting up of an integrated garbage treatment system, a statement said on Wednesday.

The survey is being conducted by IIT-Guwahati and will initially focus on two railway establishments in the city, it said.

IIT-Guwahati will provide technical consultancy and conduct extensive field studies to assess the feasibility, design and execution strategy of the proposed system, it added.

The initiative is expected to set a benchmark in smart and sustainable waste disposal across railway establishments, the statement said.

Upon completion of the field survey, a detailed project report (DPR), outlining the required infrastructure, estimated costs, treatment methodology and implementation timelines for the proposed system, will be prepared and submitted to NFR, it said.

The proposed integrated garbage treatment system will focus on segregation at source, scientific disposal of biodegradable and non-biodegradable waste, composting and recycling measures in line with Swachh Bharat Mission guidelines and national waste management protocols, it said.

