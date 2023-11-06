Guwahati (Assam) [India], November 6 (ANI): The Railway Protection Force (RPF) of Northeast Frontier (NF), in duration from January to October 2023, successfully rescued 623 minors (427 boys and 196 girls) through ongoing checking and drives at different trains and railway stations over Northeast Frontier Railway, said a press release by NF Railways on Monday.

According to the official release, the RPF ensures the protection and security of railway property and also carries on a relentless fight against criminals to protect railway passengers.

It remains vigilant for suspected persons involved in human trafficking as well as the movement of children in a suspicious manner, travelling alone, without a proper guardian, said the official statement.

RPF also apprehended 16 persons involved in human trafficking during the period from January to October 2023, added the official statement.

The press release further mentioned that drives were conducted at multiple major railway stations over the NF Railway, like New Bongaigaon, New Jalpaiguri, Guwahati, Agartala, Rangiya, Katihar, Dimapur, New Cooch Behar, Alipurduar, Rangapara North, Mariani and multiple others as well.

RPF of NF Railway has taken the initiative to reunite the rescued children with their families, said the official release.

All the procedures for verification of minors are done as per norms before being handed to the respective parents, added the official release.

Childlines and NGOs that worked closely with the RPF also provided great assistance in identifying minors who either ran away from their homes or fell prey to human traffickers.

According to the press note by NF Railways, under the guidance of the Ministry of Railways, many operations and campaigns are being carried out over NF Railway, where several initiatives are being taken up to trace and rescue missing children and reunite them with their families. (ANI)

