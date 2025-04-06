Shillong, Apr 6 (PTI) German Ambassador to India Philipp Ackermann said the Northeast is India's jewel.

Ackermann, who recently visited Assam, Arunachal Pradesh and Meghalaya, said travelling to the region was very rewarding.

In a video shared on Instagram on Saturday, he said he was impressed by the living root bridges of Meghalaya.

"When you stand on these bridges and you look down and you look up and you feel you are part of this naturally grown forest. You wouldn't suspect that these bridges are not natural," he said.

Ackermann said it was interesting to talk to the Khasi people who know how to build these bridges and how to work with the roots.

"The Northeast is a jewel in the Indian basket. I think travelling there is very rewarding," he said.

