Aizawl (Mizoram) [India], July 8 (ANI): Chief Ministers and representatives from seven Northeastern states held a consultative meeting with members of the 16th Finance Commission in New Delhi. Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma also attended and presented the state's key demands and concerns.

The Northeastern states submitted a Joint Memorandum to the 16th Finance Commission outlining their common demands and concerns.

Also Read | US Demands Trade Deals or Threatens Tariffs by August 1.

The meeting aimed to address region-specific concerns and advocate for increased financial support from the Centre.

The meeting saw participation from key leaders, including Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma, Tripura Finance Minister Pu Pranajit Singha Roy, and other top officials from the Northeastern region.

Also Read | Matthew McConaughey Urges Fans To Help Victims of Texas Floods As 78 Die and Dozens More Go Missing.

Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma was among the key attendees and made a detailed presentation of the state's financial concerns and policy priorities.

Among the major points raised by CM Lalduhoma were:

Higher Share in Tax Devolution: Stressing that tax devolution remains the largest source of state revenue, the Chief Minister called for an increased share for states like Mizoram to meet developmental needs.

Population-Based Allocation Challenge: He highlighted the disadvantage that smaller states like Mizoram face due to their low population figures being a primary criterion in fund distribution, often resulting in insufficient central assistance.

Disaster Risk Index Adjustments: The Chief Minister urged the Commission to consider state-specific vulnerabilities under the Disaster Risk Index. He cited frequent landslides, cloudbursts, heavy rains, and forest fires as recurring hazards in Mizoram that require focused support.

Transport Cost Compensation: Highlighting the high cost of transportation in the hilly and remote terrain of Mizoram, Lalduhoma called for special financial consideration to mitigate logistics challenges.

Strengthening District Councils and Rural Bodies: He also advocated for increased funding to autonomous District Councils and continued grants for rural local bodies to ensure inclusive development across remote regions. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)