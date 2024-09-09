New Delhi [India], September 9 (ANI): The Northern Railway on Monday accepted the resignations of wrestlers and Congress leaders Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia. This comes after both wrestlers tendered their resignations ahead of joining the Congress party.

The duo joined the Congress on Friday, just a month ahead of the Haryana Assembly polls.

Within hours of joining the party, Phogat was fielded as a party candidate from the Julana Assembly Constituency. While Punia was appointed as the working president of the All India Kisan Congress.

Vinesh took to her official X handle and confirmed that she has resigned from the Indian Railway.

"At this juncture in my life, I have decided to separate myself from the railway service and have submitted my resignation to the competent authorities of Indian Railways. I will always be thankful to the Indian Railways family for giving me the opportunity to serve the nation," Vinesh wrote on X.

Vinesh Phogat, on Sunday exuded confidence in winning the Julana seat in the upcoming Haryana Assembly Elections and said that nothing can be bigger than being a winner in people's eyes.

"It feels good, people are very excited, the responsibility we have been given, the Congress party has sent us here as candidates, so people are giving us love and supporting us. Our people will make me win, and I am a winner in their eyes, so nothing can be bigger than this," Vinesh told reporters.

Addressed a public meeting in Jind, Vinesh thanked the Congress party for supporting the wrestlers. She also recalled the time when Priyanka Gandhi came to support the wrestlers at Jantar Mantar.

The voting for the 90-member legislative assembly in Haryana will be held on October 5 and the last date for filing nominations is September 12. The counting of votes will be held on October 8.

In 2019 assembly polls, BJP became the single-largest party with 40 seats and Congress won 30 seats. (ANI)

