New Delhi [India] June 3 (ANI): RJD MP Manoj Jha, speaking after the INDIA bloc meeting on Tuesday, emphasised that the opposition's demand for a special session is not about government versus opposition, but is about accountability.

"US President Donald Trump made 13 statements in 15 days, and those statements have hurt India's sentiments. As a community and a nation, we are hurt... If Parliament is called for this, we will speak in one language... This is not a matter of government and opposition, it is a matter of accountability..." Jha said.

In addition, SP MP Ram Gopal Yadav expressed worry over the lack of international support for India during the recent conflict.

"We want to know which nations supported us. Not even a single nation came out in support of India. This is worrisome. We were unsuccessful on the diplomatic front... US President Donald Trump announced the ceasefire...The public feels that we were forced into a truce. The country's respect has fallen all over the world after the announcement by US President Donald Trump..." Yadav said after the meeting of the INDIA alliance.

In the press conference, Trinamool Congress MP Derek O'Brien addressed questions regarding the Aam Aadmi Party not being on the list of signatory parties in the letter demanding a special session of Parliament.

O'Brien stated, "Our understanding is that by tomorrow 6 PM, Aam Aadmi Party, on the same issue, the same sentiment and similar content would have written to the Prime Minister seeking a special session."

Earlier, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut, speaking after the INDIA alliance meeting on Tuesday, emphasised the importance of the opposition's voice in Parliament.

After the meeting at the press conference, Raut said, "There are signatures of 16 political parties on the letter that we have written to the Prime Minister. This is not a normal letter. The opposition is the voice of the public. We want a special session to be called to discuss whatever has happened in the country so far..."

Raut questioned the government, asking, "If a ceasefire was called on the suggestion of President Trump, then why can't a special session be held even after repeated requests from the Opposition? Should we go to President Trump for a special session?"

When asked about NCP SCP not being on the list of political parties writing a letter to PM Modi, Raut said that Sharad Pawar is also with the alliance. "Sharad Pawar is also with us. Supriya Sule is out with the delegation. When I reach Mumbai, I will speak with Sharad Pawar." Raut stated.

Sixteen political parties of the INDIA alliance have written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi demanding a special session of Parliament to discuss the Pahalgam terrorist attack, Operation Sindoor and Trump's announcement on Tuesday.

Speaking at the press conference, after the INDIA alliance meeting, the representative Congress MP Deepender Singh Hooda, emphasised the need for a special session to thank the armed forces and discuss strategies to eradicate terrorism.

"16 political parties of the INDIA alliance have written a letter to PM Modi that a special session of the Parliament must be called. During the Pahalgam terrorist attack and the conflict between India and Pakistan, all the opposition parties stood in support of our armed forces and the government of India. When America announced a ceasefire, we demanded that a special session of the Parliament be held so that all the parties could thank our armed forces. " Hooda said.

Hooda added, "From Pahalgam to Operation Sindoor to America's announcement of the ceasefire, we should have discussions on them in the Parliament. We should also discuss how to eradicate terrorism and our further strategies in the Parliament. Now that the Govt of India is putting forward its views in front of the world, I think the govt should do the same in the Parliament as well...."

Trinamool Congress MP Derek O'Brien reiterated the same, stating that the government is responsible to Parliament, and Parliament is responsible to the people. "16 parties have written a letter to the Prime Minister demanding a special session of the Parliament...The letter talks about Poonch, Uri, Rajouri and having a free discussion in Parliament. The government is responsible to the Parliament; Parliament is responsible to the people. That's why we are demanding a special session of the Parliament." O'Brien said.

O'Brien further informed that parties on board and that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will write a separate letter to the Prime Minister on Wednesday, supporting the demand for a special session."The parties that have written a letter to the Prime Minister are the Indian National Congress, Samajwadi Party, AITC, DMK, Shiv Sena (UBT), RJD, Jammu & Kashmir National Conference, CPI (M), IUML, CPI, RSP, JMM, VCK, Kerala Congress, MDMK, Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) Liberation...AAP will be writing directly tomorrow to the PM..." TMC MP said.

A group of INDIA bloc leaders met at the Constitution Club today after more than 200 MPs from the Lok Sabha signed a letter to PM Modi calling for a Special Session of Parliament to discuss Operation Sindoor.

On May 7, India launched Operation Sindoor as a decisive military response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack by Pakistan-sponsored terrorists in which 26 people were killed. Indian Armed Forces targeted terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, leading to the death of over 100 terrorists affiliated with terror outfits like the Jaish-e-Mohammed, Lashkar-e-Taiba, and Hizbul Mujahideen. (ANI)

