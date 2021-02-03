Kolkata, Feb 3 (PTI) Trinamool Congress MP Dev on Wednesday said there is no possibility of him sharing the stage with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a scheduled public meeting on February 7, amid speculations that the Bengali superstar was contemplating switching over to the saffron camp.

West Bengal BJP Yuva Morcha president Saumitra Khan had recently claimed that Dev and another TMC MP Sisir Adhikari, who is the father of BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari, will attend the public rally at Haldia, where Modi will be present.

"Dear Saumitra, I stil feel very proud to see your journey & achievements. My sincere apologies, as I won't be able to make it to this event, but I m touched to have received this invite," Dev said on Twitter.

"U will always hold a special place of love n respect irrespective of our political ideologies," he said about Khan, a former TMC leader who joined the BJP prior to the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Speculations of Dev deserting the ruling party had gained momentum after actor Rudranil Ghosh joined the BJP recently, and hinted at the possibility of others from the Bengali film industry following suit.

Dev also rubbished reports that he was keen to change the lyrics of his upcoming film that sounded overtly political.

The prime minister is slated to visit Haldia in Purbo Medinipur on February 7 to inaugurate a government project, and take part in a 'Jan Sabha' (public meeting) organised by the BJP.

