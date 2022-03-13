A mural depicting lives of various people on the wall of a building in Kannagi Nagar (Photo/ANI)

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], March 13 (ANI): Art, which is often confined to galleries and a few stores, has found space in Chennai's Kannagi Nagar, a resettlement colony, helping it change not only its look but also its image.

Under a project, spearheaded by a Delhi-based NGO, the walls of the resettlement colony were painted with life-size murals last year and giving it a makeover like never witnessed before in Chennai.

The Kannagi Nagar resettlement is home to 2004 tsunami survivors. As one walks along these streets, the varied colours of the murals attract the attention of the passerby which makes them look at the resettlement colonies as to any other in the city, bringing a change in the perception about the area.

The outer walls of homes in Kannagi Nagar on the outskirts of Tamil Nadu's capital feature the day-to-day life of the public, faces and expressions of the people, abstract art and especially, elements of marine life.

In an attempt to take art to the common people, St+art India Foundation in collaboration with district officials worked on the project involving those of the community which resides here.

"We are part of an NGO based in Delhi. We work in promoting art in public spaces. Art has been confined to only private galleries and only niche people can afford it. We are trying to get art out of these convention gallery spaces and giving it back to the public," Ahemad, Assistant Project Manager of the St+art India Foundation told ANI.

"It was known for its negative image earlier. Now when we search for Kannagi Nagar online, its all about art and all the positive things that happen here. Art is making change," Ahemad said.

Emphasising that the project was not only aimed at painting facades, he said, "It's not just about giving a makeover to the building but we also involve the people of the community here, give them skill-based workshops so that they also get exposure to art."

An artist from Mumbai, who was involved in the project, reiterated that art should find spaces in public areas as well.

"It took us 15 days to paint. We have to start with sketching and then a lot of time is spent on painting. Art should not remain within four walls. It should reach the common people. There is a need for this," Mahesh Kamble. (ANI)

