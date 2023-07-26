Meerut (UP), Jul 26 (PTI) Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday said the newly formed opposition alliance INDIA "will wipe out the BJP" not just from Uttar Pradesh but from the entire country.

Yadav, also a former UP chief minister, also said opposition front Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) will take people together on a path of well-being.

"BJP came to power in 2014 and it will be sent packing in 2024. INDIA will not just wipe out the BJP from the state but from the entire country. BJP is nervous about the alliance. They also have issues with the name INDIA," Yadav told mediapersons here.

"INDIA refers to our shared culture and our message of brotherhood," Yadav added.

The former chief minister further said that the BJP is worried that the choice before the people this time is between those who want to save India and those who want to destroy the Constitution of India. "So those who want to destroy the Constitution are scared. And scared people change their language," the SP chief said.

Yadav also targeted the BJP over its handling of the situation in ethnic violence-hit Manipur. He said Manipur was "burning due to the divisive policy of RSS (Rastriya Swayamsewak Sangh) and the vote bank politics of BJP."

He also mentioned the incident of two women in Manipur who were shown being paraded naked in a viral video. "Before speaking about the opposition and INDIA, the BJP should first talk about the women who were stripped and paraded naked in Manipur," Yadav said.

"And if they don't talk about it, then I believe it was the BJP's plan to poison the society (in Manipur) to create divisions in it," he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)