New Delhi [India], June 11 (ANI): Noted neurologist and Padma Shri recipient Dr Ashok Panagariya died of post-Covid complications on Friday at the age of 71. He breathed his last at private hospital here.

President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday has expressed grief over the demise of noted neurologist Dr Ashok Panagariya.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his condolence message said that Dr Panagariya's pioneering work in the medical field will benefit generations of doctors and researchers.

"Dr Ashok Panagariya made a mark as an outstanding neurologist. His pioneering work in the medical field will benefit generations of doctors and researchers. Saddened by his demise. Condolences to his family and friends. Om Shanti," he tweeted.

Taking on Twitter, the President said that Dr Panagariya has left a lasting impact on medical education and neuro-care in rural areas.

"With the demise of Dr Ashok Panagariya, we lost an eminent neurologist who made a rich contribution through his clinical and academic work. Recipient of Padma Shri, he left a lasting impact on medical education and neuro-care in rural areas. My condolences to his family and friends," President Kovind tweeted.

Expressing grief over the doctor's demise, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said the passing away of the nationally renowned neurologist was a personal loss for him and his family.

"Dr Panagariya held important posts and played an important role in the state as a medical expert during the coronavirus pandemic," Gehlot tweeted in Hindi. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)