Jammu, May 25 (PTI) An alleged notorious criminal was detained under the stringent Public Safety Act (PSA) in the Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Sunday.

Suraj Masih, a resident of Haria Chak Marheen, has been booked under the PSA after obtaining formal detention order from the district magistrate, a police spokesman said.

He said multiple cases are registered against the accused who has been lodged in Udhampur district jail .

The spokesman said his alleged repeated criminal activities posed a serious threat to peace in the area, prompting police to prepare his dossier for the PSA, which allows detention without charge or trial up to two years in some cases.

