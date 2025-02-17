Nagpur, Feb 17 (PTI) A 28-year-old criminal was killed by his rivals in Sakkardara area of Nagpur, leading to the arrest of three persons, police said on Monday.

The incident occurred following a drunken brawl between Kartik Choubey and others near the Shahu Garden area on Sunday midnight.

Also Read | Earthquake in Delhi-NCR: Quake Not Tectonic, Linked to Weak Rock Layers, Says National Centre for Seismology.

Police said Choubey, who had multiple criminal cases, was recently released from jail. A drunken exchange escalated into a violent fight, leading to Choubey smashing a beer bottle on the head of one Roshan Gaikwad.

In retaliation, Gaikwad and his accomplices stabbed Choubey multiple times in the neck and stomach, leading to his death, police said.

Also Read | Ramzan 2025: Telangana Government To Allow Muslim Employees To Leave Offices Early During Holy Month From March 2 to 31.

Police are investigating.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)