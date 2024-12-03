Kolkata, Dec 3 (PTI) People in Kolkata will now be able to buy tickets of state-run buses on the 'Yatri Sathi' mobile app, Transport Minister Snehasis Chakraborty said.

Initially, the service is available on 12 routes that connect the airport, and gradually it will be expanded, he said.

"The introduction of digital ticketing through Yatri Sathi is a game-changer for public transport in Kolkata," he said.

On the app, commuters will have to first select the route and pay via UPI and then they will receive a ticket with a QR code. The conductor will authenticate it using a device.

"This will enhance commuter convenience. With a cashless system, it simplifies payments and promotes digital adoption, marking a significant step towards the city's smart mobility transformation," the minister said.

Transport Secretary Saumitra Mohan said that with this, Kolkata joins the ranks of select Indian cities, leveraging technology to create more efficient public transport.

"This collaboration with Yatri Sathi marks a pivotal step in Kolkata's journey toward becoming a truly smart city," he said.

'Yatri Sathi', developed by the West Bengal government's IT & ITeS department, primarily provides ride-hailing service with over 70,000 taxi drivers on its platform. It also provides digital ticketing services for various landmarks in Kolkata, including the Alipore Zoo.

