Jaipur, Sep 3 (PTI) A project manager of the National Project Construction Corporation (NPCC) was arrested here on Friday while taking a bribe of Rs 1 lakh, an Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) official said.

The accused, Amrit Lal Meena, had demanded the bribe as commission for clearing outstanding bills, he said.

After verifying the complaint received against Meena, he was arrested while accepting the bribe money, the official added.

