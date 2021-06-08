Jammu, June 8 (PTI) Reiterating its demand for restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir, the National Panthers Party (NPP) on Tuesday said fresh assembly elections to form an elected government was the only way out to restore democracy and rule of law in the Union Territory.

The demand was raised by the NPP at its working committee meeting chaired by party president Bhim Singh here and attended by senior leaders from different parts of Jammu and Kashmir.

"The first and foremost mission of the party is restoration of statehood to J-K which was founded in 1846 by Maharaja Gulab Singh. After restoration of statehood, the assembly elections should be held without any delay," a spokesman of the NPP said after the meeting.

Referring to the constitution of the delimitation commission, the NPP said the exercise can be done with the rest of the country as and when it is notified.

"The elected government is the only answer to save Jammu and Kashmir from further chaos and anarchy. Participation of the people, including Ladakhis, in the elections was the only way out to restore democracy and rule of law in Jammu and Kashmir," the spokesman said.

He said the party also discussed the issue of providing security to the party leaders.

"The NPP being a recognised political party is devoid of this facility (security). The meeting demanded adequate security to all party office bearers in both Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh," the spokesman said.

