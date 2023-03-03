Shillong (Meghalaya) [India], March 3 (ANI): National People's Party (NPP) chief Conrad Sangma is likely to take oath as the Chief Minister of Meghalaya on March 7.

Former Deputy Chief Minister and NPP MLA Prestone Tynsong told ANI that, the oath-taking ceremony would likely to place on March 7.

Also Read | Jan Aushadhi Diwas 2023: Narendra Modi Government To Mark Fifth Janaushadhi Diwas for a Week Till March 7; All You Need To Know.

"Today we met the Governor and stake claim to form a government. We have the sufficient number," Prestone Tynsong said.

NPP Chief Conrad Sangma on Friday met Meghalaya Governor Phagu Chauhan at Raj Bhawan in Shillong and submitted his resignation letter as Chief Minister and stake claim to form the government.

Also Read | Supreme Court Dismisses Vijay Mallya's Plea Against Bid To Declare Him Fugitive Economic Offender and Confiscate His Properties.

A total of 29 newly elected MLAs along with Conrad Sangma were present at Raj Bhawan.

Out of them, 26 MLAs are from NPP, two MLAs from BJP and one Independent MLA.

Earlier in the day, the Governor of Meghalaya Fagu Chauhan accepted the resignation of CM Meghalaya and request him to continue on the post till alternative arrangements are made.

Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma won from the South Tura constituency with a margin of 5,016 against Bharatiya Janata Party's Bernard N. Marak, as per the data shared by the Election Commission of India on Thursday.

Earlier on Thursday, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Sarma said that his Meghalaya counterpart Conrad Sangma called Union Home Minister Amit Shah seeking support to form a government in the state.

"Chief Minister of Meghalaya Conrad Sangma called Amit Shah ji, Hon'ble Home Minister and sought his support and blessings in forming the new Government," tweeted CM Sarma.Sarma further said that BJP national president JP Nadda has advised the state unit of the party to support the National People's Party in forming the next government in Meghalaya.

"Adaraniya Sri JP Nadda ji, the national president of the BJP has advised the state unit of BJP, Meghalaya to support the National People's Party in forming the next government in a possible post-poll alliance, as the latest counting trends pointed to the likelihood of a hung Assembly.

He said his party will wait till the number stabilizes and a clearer picture emerges and will then deliberate on a post-poll tie-up, if necessary.

The BJP, which had created history in 2018 by wresting the state from Left parties, was tipped to be ahead of its rivals in most exit-poll projections in the state.

The Northeast state saw a triangular contest as Congress and CPIM, which have been arch rivals for years, stitched a pre-poll alliance to defeat the ruling BJP. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)