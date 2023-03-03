Mumbai, March 3: The Central government will be celebrating 'Jan Aushadhi Diwas' on March 7 this year. This will be the fifth 'Jan Aushadhi Diwas' which is being celebrated under the Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana (PMBJP). Last month, the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers said that the Department of Pharmaceuticals has planned events across the country to raise awareness about the Jan Aushadhi Scheme.

Starting March 1, various events are already under way across the country and are creating quite a buzz while raising awareness at the same time. Notably, the Narendra Modi-led government will mark Janaushadhi Diwas for a week. Last year, the theme of Janaushadhi Diwas was "Jan Aushadhi-Jan Upyogi". Department of Pharmaceuticals to Celebrate 5th Jan Aushadhi Diwas on March 7.

Here Are Some Fact Sheet About the Janaushadhi Diwas Week:

Women doctors will interact with other females on women's health issues on Day 3 to mark Janaushadhi Diwas week

Thirty-four Pratigya Yatras were conducted on March 2 across the country to mark Janaushadhi Diwas

Of these, eight Pratigya Yatras were led by Members of Parliament

Over five thousand citizens across the country including doctors have taken a pledge on MyGov platform to use generic medicines.

The Centre has also organised seminars, programs for children, women to engage PMBJKs owners and beneficiaries.

Besides, heritage walks and health camps have also been organised to create awareness Jan Aushadhi Scheme.

The Janaushadhi Diwas week is being observed to create awareness about the usages of generic medicines.

The Department of Pharmaceuticals under the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers had launched the Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana (PMBJP) in November 2008. The government opened Jan Aushadhi Kendras across the country to provide generic medicines to the people. Centre Targets to Complete 10,000 Janaushadhi Centres by Dec This Year: Union Health Minister.

Till January 31, 2023, the Centre has opened 9082 Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Kendras (PMBJKs). Notably, the Narendra Modi-led government has covered 743 districts out of 764 districts under the PMBJP scheme.

