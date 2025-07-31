Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], July 31 (ANI): In a significant step toward fostering research, innovation, and technology commercialisation, the National Research Development Corporation (NRDC) and Doon University, Dehradun, have signed a Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) at Raj Bhawan, Dehradun, a press release said.

According to a press release by the Ministry of Science and Technology, the ceremony was graced by Lt Gen Gurmit Singh, Governor of Uttarakhand, marking a milestone in academia-industry collaboration in the state.

Also Read | Amarnath Yatra 2025: 4 Lakh Pilgrims Visit Holy Pilgrimage Site in Jammu and Kashmir; L-G Manoj Sinha Expresses Gratitude, Calls It a Miracle.

Governor Lt Gen Gurmit Singh highlighted the alignment of this partnership with the national vision of Viksit Bharat @2047, emphasising its role in strengthening Uttarakhand's innovation ecosystem. He noted that this is NRDC's first formal collaboration with a state university in Uttarakhand, setting a precedent for future academic-industry partnerships.

"Universities must transcend traditional teaching roles and emerge as hubs of translational research and innovation," he remarked. "This partnership will not only protect intellectual properties of the University but also transform research into tangible economic value, benefiting students, faculty, and the state at large."

Also Read | BSNL, MTNL Revival Plan: Indian Government Targets INR 900 Crore From BSNL, INR 4,573 Crore From MTNL in FY26 Through Asset Monetisation.

As per the release, Cmde Amit Rastogi (Retd.), CMD, NRDC, reaffirmed NRDC's commitment to supporting Doon University in patent filings, technology transfer, and commercialisation. "Our collaboration will bridge the gap between academia and industry, enabling researchers to convert innovations into market-ready solutions while nurturing entrepreneurial mindsets among students and faculty," he stated.

Prof Surekha Dangwal, Vice Chancellor, Doon University, outlined the university's strategic shift toward IP-driven research across its science and design disciplines. "Our Schools of Environment & Natural Resources, Design, and key science departments are actively engaged in cutting-edge research. Partnering with NRDC will amplify our ability to secure patents, trademarks, and commercialise technologies," she said. The university's advanced research facilities and strong publication record position it as a key contributor to Uttarakhand's knowledge economy.

The event witnessed the presence of Ravinath Raman, IAS (Secretary to Governor); Reena Joshi, IAS (Additional Secretary to Governor); NG Lakshminarayan (DGM, NRDC); Arun Kumar (Director, Research & Development Cell, Doon University); Smriti Khanduri (Finance Controller, Doon University); Durgesh Dimri (Registrar, Doon University); and the Deans, faculty members, research scholars, and representatives from the print and electronic media, the press release said.

This collaboration paves the way for enhanced R&D outcomes, startup creation, and industry-academia synergy, contributing to Uttarakhand's economic and technological advancement. It also opens doors for other state universities to explore similar partnerships, reinforcing the state's position as an emerging innovation hub.

A premier organisation under the Ministry of Science & Technology, Government of India, NRDC facilitates the commercialisation of technologies and IPR management, the release stated.

Doon University is a leading state university focused on interdisciplinary research, known for its excellence in environmental sciences, technology, and design. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)