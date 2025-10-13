Guwahati (Assam) [India], October 13 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has stated a "positive response" from the NRI Assamese people in Singapore regarding the investigation related to celebrated singer Zubeen Garg's death in the island country.

Garg passed away in Singapore on September 19, allegedly while swimming, a day before he was supposed to perform at the Northeast India Festival. However, recently, Zubeen Garg's bandmate Shekhar Jyoti Goswami has alleged that the singer was poisoned in Singapore, which led to his death.

In connection with Zubeen Garg's death case, the SIT and CID have arrested seven people, including the main event organiser, Shyamkanu Mahanta, Zubeen Garg's Manager Siddharth Sharma, bandmate Shekhar Jyoti Goswami, co-singer Amritprava Mahanta, Zubeen's cousin Sandipan Garg (APS officer who was suspended by the State government), two PSOs, Nandeswar Bora and Paresh Baishya.

Sarma on Sunday emphasised the seriousness with which Singaporean authorities are approaching the investigation and the collaborative efforts underway to gather essential information. The Chief Minister further expressed optimism about receiving substantial updates soon, as both the Assam government and the Singaporean police work closely on the matter.

"We get a positive response from the NRI Assamese people in Singapore. A significant number of NRI Assamese people in Singapore have assured their cooperation with the ongoing investigation. I hope that we will get a positive response today or tomorrow. Yesterday, Singapore police also sent some queries to Zubeen's family. Singapore is conducting the investigation very seriously. Singapore has sent some vital queries about Zubeen. We collected that from his family and sent it back yesterday. Singapore is also active and from day 1, they want to give us a proper report for conducting the inquiry completely. What's our requirement - crime scene, statement, and we already sent MLAT through the Union Home Ministry, and all documents are with the Singapore Attorney General," he said.

Meanwhile, CM Sarma launched the Chief Minister's Foreign Language Initiative for Global Human Talent, aimed at equipping Assam's youth with foreign language skills and global job opportunities.

Under the initiative, MoUs signed with Japan during Advantage Assam 2.0 will facilitate Japanese language training and job placements in Japan. ASEAN One and two other companies will provide the training, with successful students securing jobs in Japan offering salaries up to Rs 2 lakh and a five-year visa.

The course, costing Rs 1.8 lakh, will be subsidised, with the state government contributing Rs 1 lakh, the Japanese government Rs 50,000, and students paying Rs 30,000. Discussions are also underway with South Korea and Germany to expand similar opportunities.

"During the Advantage Assam 2.0, we had signed three MoUs with Japan for language training and placement in Japan. ASEAN One and two other companies will teach the Japanese language in Assam. Those students who pass the Japanese language examination will have the Japanese authorities arrange jobs for them in Japan with a salary of up to Rs 2 lakh. The youths will be granted a 5-year visa for employment purposes. The expenditure for this course is Rs 1.8 lakh; the state government will provide Rs 1 lakh, the Japanese government will contribute Rs 50,000, and the students will have to pay only Rs 30,000. Simultaneously, we are talking with South Korea and Germany so that we can send our youth there," he said. (ANI)

