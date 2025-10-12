Purba Bardhaman, October 12: Three passengers were injured at Bardhaman railway station in West Bengal on Sunday after they lost balance and fell on the footoverbridge stairs of the station, said Indian Railways. This evening, a woman travelling from the footoverbridge at Bardhaman station lost her balance and fell on the footoverbridge stairs.

After the woman fell, her weight impacted other passengers sitting on the footoverbridge stairs, causing them to lose their balance and fall, the Railways said in an official statement. West Bengal Stampede: At Least 12 Injured After Stampede Breaks Out As Passengers Rush To Catch Trains at Bardhaman Railway Station (Watch Video).

Railway Protection Force and railway staff deployed on the platform immediately attended to them. Railway doctors were also present. The three injured have been sent to Bardhaman Medical College for treatment, said the railways. 'No Stampede': Railways Issues Clarification After Reports About Stampede at Bardhaman Station, Says 3 Injured After Woman Lost Balance and Fell on Stairs.

"It is clarified that there was no stampede, and the crowd was normal. Furthermore, there were no casualties. The three injured have been taken to the hospital for treatment," the railways added. More details are awaited.

