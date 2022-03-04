Indore, Mar 4 (PTI) The stringent National Security Act has been invoked in Indore in Madhya Pradesh against a 60-year-old man who has been accused of regularly stalking and teasing minor girls, an official said on Friday.

Also Read | Sarbananda Sonowal Announces Over Rs 100 Crore Investment to Develop AYUSH Healthcare Sector in Nagaland.

District Collector Manish Singh has invoked NSA on Harjeet Singh Chabra aka Chotiwala,so called for his long hair, who is in jail presently for harassing a 10-year-old girl last month, he said.

Also Read | Karnataka: Police Arrest Man For Blackmailing Women With Nude Selfies Video, Photos and Exorted Money in Bengaluru.

Chabra has been committing such offences since 2008 and has been arrested several times, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)