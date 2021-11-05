Chaibasa (Jharkhand), Nov 5 (PTI) Two persons, including a National Security Guard commando on vacation, were killed in a road accident in Chaibasa, a senior police officer said on Friday.

The accident took place on Thursday night, when the 31-year-old NSG commando, Poresh Biruli, went out to celebrate Diwali in the town on a motorcycle with his cousin Raja Tiu (21), he said.

Both were killed on the spot after a speeding four-wheeler hit the motorcycle on a railway overbridge, Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO), Chaibasa Sadar, Dilip Khalko, said.

Biruli, who was a member of Senior BJP leader Lal Krishna Advani's security team, had come home on a three-day vacation, the officer added.

An operation is underway to trace the vehicle that was involved in the accident and those onboard, the SDPO said.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem.

