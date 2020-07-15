Leh, Jul 15 (PTI) Ladakh Lt Governor R K Mathur on Wednesday said a National Skill Training Institute extension centre is set to come up here.

Making the announcement on World Youth Skills Day, Mathur said the NSTI extension centre would impart quality training to the youths of Ladakh, thus empowering and equipping them with industry relevant skills to earn their livelihood.

Also Read | India-EU Summit 2020 | India-EU Partnership Can Play Important Role in Economic Reconstruction & Building Human-Centric Globalisation, Says PM Modi: Live News Breaking and Coronavirus Updates on July 15, 2020.

An initiative of the Directorate General of Training, Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, the extension centre aims at capacity-building of the polytechnics and industrial training institutes by providing training to the trainers, an official spokesperson said.

The NSTI centre would also introduce programmes such as refresher training, re-skilling or up skilling courses, craftsmen training schemes, instructor training schemes, apprenticeship training schemes and national skills qualification frameworks, he said.

Also Read | Congress Reacts to Sachin Pilot's 'Not Joining BJP' Remark, Asks Him to 'Come Back to Home in Jaipur'.

“The initiative is vital for introducing the trainers to the latest technological developments in the industries and therefore adapt to the changing space of training in the country,” Mathur said here.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)