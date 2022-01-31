New Delhi, Jan 31 (PTI) Power giant NTPC on Monday said its arm NTPC Vidyut Vyapar Nigam Ltd (NVVN) has acquired a five per cent equity stake in Power Exchange of India Ltd (PXIL).

NVVN purchased the stake from NSE Investment Ltd, a co-promoter shareholder of PXIL, on January 31, 2022, according to a statement.

Financial details were not disclosed. NVVN is a leading power trader in the country and the acquisition of an equity stake in PXIL would provide a strategic opportunity for the company to achieve and maintain a leadership position in the rapidly changing power trading market. It was set up in 2002 as a wholly-owned subsidiary of NTPC.

PXIL is the country's first institutionally promoted power exchange.

