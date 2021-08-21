NTPC has commissioned the largest floating solar PV project of 25MW on the reservoir of its Simhadri thermal station in Visakhapatnam.

New Delhi [India], August 21 (ANI): The National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC ) Ltd, has commissioned the largest floating solar PV project of 25MW on the reservoir of its Simhadri thermal station in Andhra Pradesh's Visakhapatnam.

According to the press statement from the Ministry of power on Saturday, this is also the first solar project to be set up under the Flexibilisation Scheme, notified by Centre Government in 2018.

The PV project was inaugurated by Sanjay Madan, Regional Executive Director (RED) (WR2 & SR), NTPC.

"The floating solar installation which has a unique anchoring design is spread over 75 acres in an RW reservoir. This floating solar project has the potential to generate electricity from more than 1 lakh solar PV modules. This would not only help to light around 7,000 households but also ensure at least 46,000 tons of CO2e are kept at arm's length every year during the lifespan of this project. The project is also expected to save 1,364 million litres of water per annum. This would be adequate to meet the yearly water requirements of 6,700 households", read the release.

The 2000MW coal-based Simhadri Station is the first power project to implement an open sea intake from the Bay of Bengal which has been functional for more than 20 years.

NTPC is also planning to set up a hydrogen-based micro-grid system on a pilot basis at Simhadri.

According to the statement, "With a total installed capacity of 66900 MW, NTPC Group has 71 Power stations including 29 Renewable projects. NTPC has set a target to install 60 gigawatts (GW) of renewable energy (RE) capacity by 2032. NTPC is also India's first energy company to declare its energy compact goals as part of the UN High-level Dialogue on Energy (HLDE)".

The group has over 17 GW of capacity under construction, including 5 GW of renewable energy projects. Uninterrupted supply of electricity through environment-friendly energy projects at affordable prices has been the hallmark of NTPC, it further added. (ANI)

