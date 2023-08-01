Police personnel stand guard after a clash erupted between two groups in Haryana's Nuh on Monday. (File ANI /Photo)

Nuh (Gurugram) [India], August 1 (ANI): Amid the clashes in Haryana that broke out between two groups in Nuh district in which five people lost their lives, chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar said that it is clear that there was a "well thought out conspiracy behind the clashes" as the anti-social elements didn’t just target members of the procession but also the cops.

The security has been strengthened in the adjoining districts of Nuh — Faridabad, Palwal, and Gurugram — in light of the violence.

Meanwhile, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar called the incident “unfortunate” and said that clashes broke out at several places and that a big conspiracy seems behind the violence.

A total of five people have died including two home guards who were shot dead after after a clash broke out on Monday.

"This is an unfortunate incident. A Yatra was being organised during which some people conspired an attack Yatris and the police. Violent incidents were reported at several places. There seems to be a big conspiracy behind this,” said Khattar.

Post the clashes between the two groups in Nuh, a curfew has been imposed in the area.

“Heavy police have been deployed in Nuh district and nearby areas. Curfew has also been imposed in Nuh and Section 144 has been imposed in some places. Around 44 FIRs have been registered and 70 people have been taken into custody. Strict actions will be taken against them,” added Khattar.

Further assuring assistance to the victims of the deceased, Khattar appealed to locals to maintain peace and said, “So far 5 people have lost their lives including two police officials. We will provide all possible assistance to them. I appeal to the common people to maintain peace in the district."

Meanwhile, Aam Admi Party (AAP) MP Sanjeev Arora issued a notice to Rajya Sabha seeking a short-duration discussion on August 2 over the recent communal violence that has erupted in the Nuh area in Haryana.

AAP MP Sanjeev Arora in his notice emphasised that the violence has spread to Gurugram and Central government should take immediate steps to restore law and order in the region.

"I am deeply concerned about the recent communal violence that erupted in the Nuh area and later spread to Gurgaon, resulting in the loss of lives of three security personnel and injuries to many others. I condemn this act of violence and appeal for peace and harmony among all communities," the notice read.

"I also express my solidarity with the people who are trapped in Narhar temple and urge the authorities to rescue them as soon as possible. The situation in Gurgaon is alarming, as internet services have been suspended, prohibitory orders have been imposed, vehicles have been torched and shops vandalized. I urge the government to take immediate steps to restore law and order, ensure the safety and security of all citizens, and initiate a dialogue with all stakeholders to address the underlying issues that led to this conflict," it added.

Moreover, Additional Director General of Police Mamta Singh said that Nuh was the main affected area and no big incidents have happened outside Nuh.

ADGP Singh said, "Nuh was the main affected area...outside Nuh, no big incidents have happened...there were small incidents of violence, we have registered FIR and an investigation is underway."

The ADGP also appealed to the people to come forward with any information that can help them in the investigation.

"We have arrested a large number of people. We have appealed to everyone to come forward if they have any information that can help us in the investigation or identify the rioters," ADGP Singh said on Nuh clashes.

Earlier, Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij said the situation in Nuh, which saw clashes between two groups, was under control, adding that unidentified miscreants likely engineered and masterminded the violence.

The minister said, "Internet services have been suspended (in Nuh district) and a curfew has been imposed. Adequate police deployments have been made at the scene as well."

He informed further that police contingents have also been deployed in the adjoining districts of Nuh — Faridabad, Palwal, and Gurugram — in light of the violence.

Stating further that additional forces were being moved from other parts of Haryana as well, the state Home Minister said, "Senior IPS officers have been directed to maintain law and order in the areas they are deployed in."

He informed that DGP PK Agarwal and the additional director general of police (law and order) were at the spot, "taking stock of the situation".

Gurugram Deputy Commissioner Nishant Yadav said that the situation is totally under control and normalcy has been restored and markets have opened.

"In Gurugram, the situation is totally under control, Sohna was our main focus area, a peace committee meeting has taken place there, normalcy restored and markets have opened. We have conducted a flag march as well," Nishant Yadav said.

He further said, "In Gurugram one death was reported in Sector 57 mosque, 5 vehicles were torched in Sohna and 2-3 shops have been vandalised".

Moreover, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal expressed deep concern over the escalating violence between two groups in Haryana's Nuh (Mewat) district and urged for peace and unity.

"The communal violence in Haryana's Nuh (Mewat) is deeply disturbing. After Manipur in the Northeast, now such incidents in Haryana are not a good sign. I pray with folded hands to all the people of Haryana that we maintain peace and mutual brotherhood in such critical times. We all have to unite and defeat the anti-peace forces and politics of violence," tweeted Kejriwal.

Meanwhile, authorities said mobile internet services will remain suspended in Nuh district till August 2, Wednesday, in light of clashes between two groups. Prohibitory orders were also put in place in the district a day after the clashes.

All educational institutions, including schools, colleges, and coaching centres will remain closed on Tuesday in Gurugram in light of the clashes, the district Information and Public Relations officer of Gurugram said.

The order was issued by District Magistrate Nishant Kumar Yadav.

The deceased home guards were identified as Neeraj and Gursevak. They were deployed at Khedali Daula police station.

Further, according to the police, the personnel injured in the clashes were under treatment at Gurugram's Medanta Hospital. (ANI)

