Godda, May 29 (PTI) A nursing home owner has been arrested for allegedly raping a tribal woman in Jharkhand's Godda district, police said on Sunday.

Police arrested the nursing home owner who is also a doctor following a complaint registered by the woman at Meharma police station on Saturday.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) SS Tiwary said, “The accused doctor has been arrested and was forwarded to jail on Sunday.”

The woman in her complaint said that she had consumed a poisonous substance following a family dispute on Thursday. The family members admitted her to the nursing home for treatment.

The victim alleged that the doctor raped her during the treatment.

The police station in-charge Pallavi Kujur said, “The woman has been admitted to Sadar Hospital for treatment and medical examination. The incident is being probed.”

