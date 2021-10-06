Mathura (UP), Oct 6 (PTI) A 20-year-old nursing student allegedly hanged herself from a ceiling fan in her hostel room in this district on Wednesday, police said.

Rashmi was a second year student living in Nivedita Nurses Hostel run by the Ramakrishna Mission Sevashrama Hospital, Vrindavan. She belonged to Agra, they said.

"It is prima facie a suicide case. However, all angles are being looked into," SP (City) Martand Prakash Singh said.

The family members alleged that Rashmi took the extreme step as she was tortured by the hostel warden and barred from talk with her grandmother frequently.

However, Kali Krishna Nanda, incharge of the hospital, claimed that she had a backache and there was probably no support from her family.

She was gradually inching towards depression owing to these problems, Nanda said.

The dog squad and the forensic team investigated the spot, the SP said, adding that police also inquired other students and staff of the hostel and her family members.

Police said the post-mortem was being conducted under videography.

